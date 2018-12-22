'Hoppy holidays' from this kangaroo dressed like Santa

Take a look at how a wildlife shelter is wishing everyone a "hoppy" holiday.
This is how they get ready for Christmas "down under" in Australia.
A kangaroo named Borris was dressed up as Santa during a feeding at a wildlife shelter.
We're not sure yet if he'll be allowed to join the eight tiny reindeer on Christmas eve.
