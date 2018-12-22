HOLIDAY

'Hoppy holidays' from this kangaroo dressed like Santa

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look at how a wildlife shelter is wishing everyone a "hoppy" holiday. (Our Haven Wildlife Shelter via Storyful)

Take a look at how a wildlife shelter is wishing everyone a "hoppy" holiday.

RELATED: Reindeer calf visiting San Francisco Zoo for the holidays named 'Tinsel'

This is how they get ready for Christmas "down under" in Australia.

A kangaroo named Borris was dressed up as Santa during a feeding at a wildlife shelter.

We're not sure yet if he'll be allowed to join the eight tiny reindeer on Christmas eve.

More stories and videos about the holidays here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newscute animalssanta clauschristmasholidayu.s. & worldaustraliaanimalanimals
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on 'Super Saturday'
Warriors stars share what they love about holidays
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
What Really Matters: The traditions that make the holidays special
More holiday
PETS & ANIMALS
Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left at OC park
Reindeer calf visiting San Francisco Zoo for the holidays named 'Tinsel'
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Eddie, one of the oldest sea otters on earth, dies at 20
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Closed? Bay Area tourists, locals react to partial government shutdown
Crews rescue plumber who became unconscious at SFO catering facility
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on 'Super Saturday'
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Warriors stars share what they love about holidays
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after tsunami hits Indonesia
Show More
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on NY subway platform
US envoy to anti-ISIS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
More News