Miniature horse gets aisle seat on flight from Chicago to Omaha

You board a plane, go to put your bag in the overhead, and a few rows up you spot a horse.

It had an aisle seat on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha.

It was a miniature horse, but a horse on an airplane nonetheless.

It appeared very calm and it even looked like it might be catching a quick nap before takeoff.

According to American Airlines, trained miniature horses are permitted in the cabin as service animals.
