Pets & Animals

Huge glue ball removed from dog's stomach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- An Oklahoma dog got into a sticky situation that nearly killed her.

Sadie's owners knew something was wrong when she wasn't eating or drinking and then started vomiting. They took her to Dr. Carey Bachman at the Animal Emergency and Surgery Center Oklahoma City. Bachman said she's seen it all.

"Usually when we go into the stomach to get foreign bodies, we're looking at balls or socks," Bachman said. "You name it. We've pulled out chargers."

RELATED: Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach

Sadie accidentally got into the glue after opening a cabinet. Bachman said Sadie's case was a little extra challenging and ultimately required a 30 minute surgery.

"We had to make a really large incision to get it out," Bachman said.

The glue ball took the shape of the small pup's entire stomach.

"So this shows the anatomy of the stomach really well," Bachman said of the glue ball, which is lighter than it looks. "Your esophagus comes down right here and attaches to the stomach."

As for Sadie, she's doing fine now - but could have died if her owner waited long enough.

"Sadie got really lucky in that this glue adhered to itself," Bachman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsveterinarianu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News