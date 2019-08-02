Pets & Animals

Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.

The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.

Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.

Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.

Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.

SEE MORE:

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselectricfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overturned big rig blocks 4 lanes of EB I-80 in Pinole
Thousands honor victims, share stories in Gilroy
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons
EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area men arrested in Italian officer slaying
Bay Area housing prices: A look at the outrageous numbers
Show More
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
ASK FINNEY: Your housing and renting questions
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Peaceful protest held after arrests at ICE headquarters in SF
More TOP STORIES News