Hungry seal spotted chasing a school of fish creates mesmerizing patterns in Australia

SECOND VALLEY, Australia (KGO) -- An epic game of chase between a hungry seal and a school of fish and it was all caught on camera. It happened off the coast of South Australia.The seal was looking for food, trying to catch fish, but the video shows just as the seal closes in, the fish take evasive action.The chase creates incredible patterns in the water.The photographer who shot the video says he captured it after several encounters with the seal at a local beach.