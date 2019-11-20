animal news

Injured koala sitting in ashes rescued from fire by couple

OLD BAR, Australia -- A couple rescued a badly injured koala they discovered at the base of a burned-out tree in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia on Nov. 12, 2019.

Colin and Kristen Lucas were walking along one of their favorite local tracks when they discovered the koala sitting in the ashes.

"I ran home and grabbed two towels, a bag, and a bottle of water for the little guy," Colin shared.

"My neighbors, Garry and Debbie, saw me, and we all jumped into their ute and went back to help the koala." A 'ute' originally an abbreviation for "utility" or "coupé utility, is Australian slang for a pickup truck based on a car.

Kristen is seen in the video offering the koala water and saying, "It's OK, it's OK," while Colin asks, "You all right, little fella? Oh mate, you're badly burnt aren't you."

The koala was placed in a washing basket and driven back to the couple's home before a volunteer from Koalas in Care took the animal.

"Mandy Penhall from Koalas in Care has been giving us updates. He's still going strong and hanging in there. He's a fighter," Colin said.

As of Nov. 14, 2019, 74 fires were still reported to be burning across New South Wales, 50 of which were yet to be contained.

The national death toll from the catastrophic event has risen to four as firefighters battled blazes across two states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilwild animalsanimal newswildfireanimalsu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers
Humpbacks whales 'watch' whale watchers in amazing video
Lizard leaps from man's coat during police search
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: PG&E officials give update on possible shutoffs that could impact 51,000 customers
South Hayward BART station reopens after man fatally stabbed on train
National security aides testify in impeachment hearing
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Timeline of dangerous winds during Red Flag Warning
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday
Watch films from the golden age of cinema at this historic Fremont museum
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
SF to vote on Academy of Art's new settlement
Growing up during Fremont's population boom
Deadly Orinda Airbnb shooting suspects released
Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban
More TOP STORIES News