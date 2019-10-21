Pets & Animals

International Sloth Day: Yes, it exists

If you've had a lazy Sunday, you're not alone.

Today is International Sloth Day.

Sloths are known to sleep between 15 and 20 hours a day.

When they aren't sleeping, they often sit motionless in trees.

Sloths have an incredibly slow metabolism, which requires them to conserve energy at all costs.

International sloth day was started in 2010 to raise awareness about the life cycle and natural habitat of the sloth.

