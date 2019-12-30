Pets & Animals

Internet dubs recovering NC rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- If you couldn't get enough of the 'Baby Yoda' craze, wait until you get a look at a rescue cat coming out of Rowan County.

With beady eyes and long-pointed ears, the cat looks oddly similar to the breakout star "The Child" from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' season 2 confirmed for fall 2020 release

Joy was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound.

She is currently being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.

You can follow the internet sensation on Facebook at 'Baby Yoda Cat.'

In case you are unable to adopt the cat, you can preorder a Baby Yoda toy plush toy at shopDisney.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsentertainmenttelevisioncatsdisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldstar warsviral
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers beat Seahawks 26-21 to clinch playoff bye, home-field advantage
49ers fans celebrate in SF after big win over Seahawks
Die hard 49ers fans greet team in Seattle
Bay Area Jewish community condemns NY Hanukkah attack
Police arrest Concord mall grab-and-run suspects
Pedestrian killed, marking 29th death in SJ this year
Martinez News-Gazette prints final issue after 161 years
Show More
Annual 'Glow Festival' brightens spirits in SF
Video goes viral after SoCal man buys computer for brother's studies
Raiders officially eliminated from playoff contention
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Official: 1 dead after plane crashes into Maryland home
More TOP STORIES News