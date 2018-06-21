ANIMAL NEWS

Is April the giraffe pregnant again?

EMBED </>More Videos

There's possible baby giraffe news on this "World Giraffe Day!"

NEW YORK (KGO) --
In this case, we are talking about April the giraffe. She could be pregnant, again!


Officials in upstate New York at the Animal Adventure Park were she lives say they are waiting for results of a pregnancy test.

April became a worldwide internet sensation last year, when everyone, waited, waited and waited for April to give birth.

RELATED: April the giraffe gives birth at zoo in New York

Baby Tajiri is now a year old. He could be a big brother soon!

Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park, posted the update on the park's Facebook page.

Patch says the park has shipped off stool samples to another zoo's laboratory to confirm whether April is expecting another giraffe calf.

VIDEO: A look at the moment April gave birth:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of April the Giraffe

