PET ADOPTION

Former Vice President Joe Biden adopts German Shepherd

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Vice President Joe Biden adopts a new four legged friend into his family.

WILMINGTON, Delaware --
Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged family member.

The Delaware Humane Association said Saturday that Biden and his wife, Jill, have adopted a 10-month-old German Shepherd named Major.

Director of Animal Care Kerry Bruni said the Bidens had been providing foster care for the dog in their home for several months and were ready to make the adoption official.

Bruni said the former vice president reached out to see if he could help after the association posted on social media earlier this year that it had received a litter of sick German Shepherd puppies.

Biden recently returned to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic candidates and has said he expects to decide whether to seek the 2020 presidential nomination by early next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjoe bidenpetspet rescueu.s. & worldpet adoptionanimalDelaware
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PET ADOPTION
Camp Fire: SF SPCA needs help reuniting lost, injured pets with owners
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Diamond, the extreme snuggle bug
November is 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month'
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
More pet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
Camp Fire: SF SPCA needs help reuniting lost, injured pets with owners
Camel spotted on freeway in Pennsylvania snowstorm
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 77, more than 10,000 homes burned
Air quality improves slightly as Bay Area struggles to return to normal life
Rainstorm could cause problems for Camp Fire victims
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Veteran gets high school diploma at 93
Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions with poor air quality
Teen girl killed, firefighter hurt in Orinda house fire
Show More
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Camp Fire Smoke: How to make N95 mask smaller for infants, kids
More News