Pets & Animals

Kangaroos caught in the middle of severe winter storm in Australia

By ABC7.com staff
It's summer here, but it's winter in Australia.

An Australian man witnessed an unusual sight while traveling in rural New South Wales - a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow.

Australia is experiencing some severe winter weather right now and the kangaroos are caught in the middle of it.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of severe weather in Australia's southeastern states. The recent weather system was forecasted to be the worst of the Australia winter so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsaustraliaanimalsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle catches fire after colliding with VTA bus in SJ
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Golden State Warriors release 2019-20 schedule
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
7 Rideshare safety tips
Show More
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
More TOP STORIES News