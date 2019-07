The 4th of July is a fun holiday for people, but not so much for pets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The loud booming of fireworks can be extremely scary for pets on the 4th of July, so we learn about some tips on how to keep animals safe and calm during the holiday.Heidi Hill, founder of Holistic Hound in Berkeley, speaks with ABC7's Alexis Smith and Kristen Sze about compression shirts, CBD products, and other ways to protect your pets on the 4th of July.