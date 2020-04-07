Pets & Animals

Video: Kittens from Atlanta Humane Society visit fish at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Aquarium is closed to visitors amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Since the building is temporarily closed to humans, The Atlanta Humane Society decided to take some adorable kittens to visit the fish.

The kittens are named Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory.

The Atlanta Humane Society said the kittens are not up for adoption as of now but there are still pets in shelters looking for a forever home during the pandemic.

Health officials recently said there is no research suggesting pets can spread COVID-19.

"At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States," the CDC said.

A tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.

The zoo said the cats were infected by a person caring for them who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic or had not yet developed symptoms.

Officials said it's important to practice social distancing from your pets if you are sick and suggest having multiple caregiver options in place, if possible.
