U.S. & WORLD

Kitty cop! This Mich. police department is on the hunt for a police cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Move over, canines: it's time for a police feline. (WXYZ-TV)

TROY, Mich. --
A Michigan police department is on the hunt for its newest member, who just happens to be a cat.

The Troy Police Department's quest for a police feline began in March when the department put out a challenge to its Twitter followers: if their account had 10,000 followers by April, they'd adopt a police cat.

It took just a week for the department to reach that goal.

They then partnered with the local Humane Society to identify cats suitable for the job, and they introduced the candidates during a press event on Friday.

"We're looking at them for their temperament, their demeanor -- can they be a community outreach cat? That's what we're looking for, " Troy Police Sgt. Megan Lehman told WYXZ-TV in Detroit.

The department later said that they had selected one of the cats to join the force, but they will not announce the winner until the feline reaches the adoption weight required by the Humane Society.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldwhat's trendingMichigan
U.S. & WORLD
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News