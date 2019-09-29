'Klepto Cat' serves as grand marshal of Burlingame Pet Parade

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The legendary "Dusty the Klepto Kitty" served as the grand marshal Saturday of the annual Burlingame Pet Parade.Dusty made national headlines in 2011 because he routinely would steal a wide variety of items from neighbors.People brought their animals to today's 16th annual parade. Many of the pets were dressed up in costumes.Ribbons were handed out for a variety of categories including best-dressed pet, most unusual pet, and best pet trick.