'Guilty' dog refuses to look at owner after eating cereal bar

This undated image shows Lady Belle the dog after she was busted for eating a cereal bar without permission in Taylors, South Carolina.

TAYLORS, S.C. (KGO) -- Oh, the shame! A dog named Lady Belle could not tell a lie. Her face said it all after she chewed through a cereal bar when no one was looking at her home in Taylors, South Carolina.

Paul Hinton shared video of the incident where he questioned Lady Belle about the torn wrapper.

"Hey girl, I got a question. Did you get into this?"

Apparently, Lady Belle knew she was caught.

"Your are not going to look at me? It's ok, girl."

Lady Belle is a "super smart" Jack Russell mix, according to Hinton, but her smarts weren't enough to hide her guilt.

Hinton posted the video on TikTok with the caption, "Guilty as charged!"
