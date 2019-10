'Guilty' dog refuses to look at owner after eating cereal bar

TAYLORS, S.C. (KGO) -- Oh, the shame! A dog named Lady Belle could not tell a lie. Her face said it all after she chewed through a cereal bar when no one was looking at her home in Taylors, South Carolina.Paul Hinton shared video of the incident where he questioned Lady Belle about the torn wrapper."Hey girl, I got a question. Did you get into this?"Apparently, Lady Belle knew she was caught."Your are not going to look at me? It's ok, girl."Lady Belle is a "super smart" Jack Russell mix, according to Hinton, but her smarts weren't enough to hide her guilt.Hinton posted the video on TikTok with the caption, "Guilty as charged!"