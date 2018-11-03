CUTE ANIMALS

Lazy Scottish dog is not getting out of bed for anything

EMBED </>More Videos

Sleepy dog just doesn't want to get up.

CUMBERNAULD, Scotland --
Snoozing away in bed, Malcolm the beagle from Scotland wasn't ready to start his day for anything.

In the 16-second clip you hear the dog's owner saying, "Come on we'll go a walk, walk, walkies."

RELATED: Dog escapes, then knocks on door to get back inside

Even food couldn't persuade this beagle to get from under the covers.

The dog's owner Mhairi-Louise Brennan posted this video on Twitter and so far it has more than 200,000 views.
For more stories and videos related to cute animals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogpetviralcute animalsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dog escapes, then knocks to get back inside
CUTE ANIMALS
Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby
The Instagram pig, dog, and animal lover you must get to know
More than just a pretty face, opossums have 'superpowers'
Same-sex penguin couple is first in Australia to nurture foster egg
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Scientists come across 'ghostly' octopus during deep sea dive in Monterey
Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby
Mountain Lion captured in Pleasanton after hunkering down in bushes for hours
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect killed in Danville officer-involved shooting
Video captures fire at Santa Rosa recycling facility
Get a first-hand look at Elon Musk's LA tunnel
AMBER Alert issued after San Jose mom allegedly abducts her own children
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
SF Giants to hold public celebration of Willie McCovey's life
Northbound lanes of I-880 reopen in Oakland after crash; driver arrested
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Show More
Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
Porsche Spyder burns to the ground in front of Fremont grocery store
Here's a quick way to save money on your credit card
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
More News