CUMBERNAULD, Scotland --Snoozing away in bed, Malcolm the beagle from Scotland wasn't ready to start his day for anything.
In the 16-second clip you hear the dog's owner saying, "Come on we'll go a walk, walk, walkies."
Even food couldn't persuade this beagle to get from under the covers.
The dog's owner Mhairi-Louise Brennan posted this video on Twitter and so far it has more than 200,000 views.
My dad trying to get Malcolm out of bed. Most human dug on earth. pic.twitter.com/tdCJhodIja— Mhairi-Louise Brennan (@mlcoolj1) November 1, 2018