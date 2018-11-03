My dad trying to get Malcolm out of bed. Most human dug on earth. pic.twitter.com/tdCJhodIja — Mhairi-Louise Brennan (@mlcoolj1) November 1, 2018

Snoozing away in bed, Malcolm the beagle from Scotland wasn't ready to start his day for anything.In the 16-second clip you hear the dog's owner saying, "Come on we'll go a walk, walk, walkies."Even food couldn't persuade this beagle to get from under the covers.The dog's owner Mhairi-Louise Brennan posted this video on Twitter and so far it has more than 200,000 views.