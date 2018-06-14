ANIMAL RESCUE

Little fox with jar stuck on his head is finally free

What does the fox say? Get my head out of this jar! A little fox with a jar stuck on his head is finally free. (Pasco County Fire Rescue via storyful)

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (KGO) --
A little fox with a jar stuck on his head is finally free. Firefighters initially spotted the furball wandering behind a Florida fire station on June 12, but they couldn't catch him. Crews called a local animal rescue to help.


The animal was eventually captured using traps. The jar was removed from his head and crews named him "Miracle."

The little fox was released back to his family after receiving medical attention, said officials with Pasco Fire Rescue. The department shared photos of the fox on its Facebook page, saying the department "values every life, and will work hard to protect it."

