A mom captured a special moment between her daughter and their cat at home in Illinois.In the video, four-year-old Abby can be heard serenading their family cat Bailey with a sweet rendition of "You are my Sunshine" by Johnny Cash.It appears the sweet lullaby worked. Bailey looked pretty sleepy in Abby's arms.Erin Merryn shared the video on Facebook along with a message."In case you need a little sunshine in your life today," wrote Merryn.