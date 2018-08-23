ELGIN, Ill. (KGO) --A mom captured a special moment between her daughter and their cat at home in Illinois.
VIDEO: Celebrate Black Cat Appreciation Day: Here are 7 reasons why black cats rule
In the video, four-year-old Abby can be heard serenading their family cat Bailey with a sweet rendition of "You are my Sunshine" by Johnny Cash.
It appears the sweet lullaby worked. Bailey looked pretty sleepy in Abby's arms.
RELATED: Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Erin Merryn shared the video on Facebook along with a message.
"In case you need a little sunshine in your life today," wrote Merryn.