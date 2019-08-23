Pig with habit of escaping home ends up at animal shelter in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One of these things is not like the others.
A fuzzy pink pig was spotted next to several dogs at an animal shelter in Kern County.
Angel Mildenberger shared video on Facebook.
She says she was at the Shafter Animal Control & Adoption Center to see about adopting a dog when she noticed that one of the animals seemed to be out of place.
Turns out, this little piggy is a regular at the shelter.
He often ends next to dogs and other pets because he was a habit of escaping, according to Mildenberger.
She says the little runaway was picked up later that day.
