Llamas at UC Berkeley help students cope with finals

Llamas returned to UC Berkeley Monday to help students cope with the stress of finals. The school calls it Llamapalooza.Seven llamas were at Memorial Glade on the Cal campus for most of the afternoon. Students were able to groom and feed them and pose for selfies.The llamas have been a fixture at the school for several years. Llamas are intelligent, social animals used in animal therapy.This event was for UC Berkeley students only and not open to the public.