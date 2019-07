Llamas, Hershey and Kisses, on the loose in Las Vegas

Two llamas, Hershey and Kisses, wandered from their home in the northwest this morning. Thankfully, Animal Control safely reunited them with their owner. pic.twitter.com/eicYeJiIsK — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 14, 2019

LAS VEGAS -- Two llamas caused a lot of drama after wandering from their home and onto a busy Las Vegas street Tuesday morning.Hershey and Kisses, as they are called, were spotted strolling along Jones Boulevard near Elkhorn, according to KTNV Animal Control was called out about 6:43 a.m.The owner was eventually located and the llamas were safely returned to their home, officials said.The owner was issued a citation for animals interfering with pedestrians.Nikia Dyson recorded video of the llamas.