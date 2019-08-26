Pets & Animals

Louisiana farmer brings home calf born with five legs

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- A Louisiana farmer who attended a cow auction last week brought home a calf born with five legs because no one else wanted it.

"The people I talked to said you're wasting your money on that, it's not even going to make it. Well 10 days later, she's doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured well my fiancée would like it," Matt Alexander told KPLC-TV.

Alexander's fiancée, Maghin Davis, said, "When you run into something like this, it just ... it fits on our farm."

Davis decided to name the calf Elsie.

"You fear the worst that she's not going to make it, She's not something ... we don't really know what was all wrong with her. But every day she surprises us. She's running around. She chases her mom. She eats from her mom. She's just got a lot of energy," Davis said.

Alexander said Elsie seems healthy and playful.

"We hope that she spends the rest of her days happy here," Davis said. "She has plenty of grass to eat and love to get."

The couple plans to wait to figure out if a veterinarian believes Elsie's extra leg will need to be removed.

"She's born unique," Davis said. "We just want her safe and happy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacowu.s. & worldfarming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for 3 suspects after jewelry store robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas
San Francisco woman returns to Prius to find car disassembled, battery stolen
EXCLUSIVE: Union Street merchants outraged over increased store break-ins
CHP investigates deadly crash near Brentwood
ABC7 News partners with Taylor Family Foundation to send kids with life-altering health conditions to Camp Arroyo
Helicopter helps bust Fairfield sideshow
Evacuation orders lifted for Mountain fire
Show More
Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M to fight Amazon fires
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Coast Guard searching for missing man in Discovery Bay
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Giants rally behind Longoria to edge Athletics 5-4
More TOP STORIES News