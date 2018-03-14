PETS & ANIMALS

Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies

A loyal dog waits outside of the hospital in vain for his owner, who passed away four months ago.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL --
A dog has waited outside of a hospital for four months in vain after refusing to accept that his owner will not be returning to his side.

The dog's human companion, who was homeless, had been stabbed to death in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

After the stabbing, the dog chased the ambulance carrying his owner to the Santa Casa de Novo Horizonte medical center, according to local reports.

The dog has remained in the vicinity of the building, but has never tried to enter the hospital. Hospital staff, who quickly became accustomed to the dog's presence, have offered food and water to the dog.

A local resident, Cristine Sardella, shared photos of the dog to her Facebook page, which have since gone viral:


According to local reports, the dog had been picked up by a rescue organization, only to escape and walk over three kilometers to get back to the hospital.

A hospital staff member is said to have decided to adopt the dog. However, the hospital director stated that the staffer will only take the dog when the dog is ready to leave his spot outside of the hospital.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshomelessbrazilpetanimalsdogpetspet adoptionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News