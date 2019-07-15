Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Mama bear charges at Tennessee man after he approaches her cubs

TENNESSEE -- A mama bear charged at a man after he got too close to her cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The mama and her cubs were approaching a parking lot when the man walked over to the cubs with some treats.

Other people in the area tried to tell the man it wasn't a good idea, but he didn't listen.

The mama bear finally had enough, charged toward the man, and made him back off.

It is illegal to come within 50 yards of the bears at the park.
