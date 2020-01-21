Pets & Animals

Man caught on camera calmly avoiding close encounter with moose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- An Alaskan man was caught on camera calmly avoiding a close encounter with a moose.

Curtis Phelps was taking something out to a shed at his home in Anchorage on January 11th when the incident occurred.

Doorbell camera captured Phelps calmly ducking inside the shed and closing the door as the moose began to approach him.

After the moose moved on, Phelps called his wife, Amy, from inside the shed to confirm that the coast was clear for him to exit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskawild animalssurveillance camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunnyvale mobile home fire
Show More
ABC7 News statement on Midday Live poll and Senator Bernie Sanders
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
BART considering canopies to cover SF escalators
49ers fans debate location of possible Super Bowl parade
Man to run 8 marathons around the world for charity
More TOP STORIES News