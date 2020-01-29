Pets & Animals

Kansas man finds 7-foot boa constrictor in couch; snake might have been there for months

ROSE HILL, Kan. -- A Kansas man looking for his keys in the couch cushions was surprised when he found a 7-foot snake instead.

"Wakes up, starting getting ready for work, looks for his keys, thinks he might have dropped them in his couch cushion, reaches in and finds an unexpected visitor inside the couch," Rose Hill police Lt. Taylor Parlier told KAKE.

He called the police, and they brought in Melvin Linot, a volunteer firefighter who happens to love snakes.

"Put my heavy fire gloves on, went in the house, folded the hide-a-bed out and started pulling him out of the bed, he was very calm, very gentle, so I took my gloves off and got him out of there," Linot said. "He was cold because he had been down there for a while."

Local officials think the snake had been there several weeks to a few months.

"Curious how a 6- to 10-foot constrictor was able to get inside a person's couch in Rose Hill, Kansas," Parlier said. "The best we can figure is that it belonged to somebody else in the neighborhood."

The snake was taken to a nearby pet shop until the owner claims it, or it's adopted.

"Always check your couch, absolutely check your bed; you know around here people might expect to see spiders, but I can't really give them tips on what kind of snakes to expect," Parlier said. "That was a new one."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskansassnakeu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Coronavirus in US: Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in Calif.
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
AccuWeather forecast: Dry, touch of spring remainder of week
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Exposing 'unfaithful' 49ers fans, Market St. bans private cars
Arrest made in incident that prompted lockdown at Tam High
Former 49ers defensive end Chris Doleman dies at 58
Fans in South Florida find the 'right' red as 49ers, Chiefs share similar color scheme
SF Public Works director, restaurant owner arrested on corruption charges
More TOP STORIES News