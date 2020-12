Marin County man offers to walk other people's dogs after his own dog passes away

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A Marin County man received an overwhelming response form the community after his beloved Golden Retriever, Layla passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic Paul (last name unspecified) posted about his loss on Nextdoor and offered to walk other people's dogs, in particular any Goldens who might be available.Paul received over 400 responses from people offering their pets up for walks, puppies to cuddle and even a dog share, according to the San Rafael Police Department.The department shared the story on its Facebook page saying it also responded to Paul's request.Lynn Murphy, the department's Mental Health Outreach Provider offered a visit with Blue.Blue is the department's comfort dog.Paul went to the San Rafael Public Safety Center for a visit.The department shared a picture of Paul and Blue embraced in a hug."Blue knew just what Paul needed and gave him lots of love and hugs. Lynn and Paul spent some time talking about Layla and the magic that dogs bring to our lives, all while Paul loved on Blue. It was a wonderful holiday gift for all three," posted the San Rafael Police Department on Facebook.