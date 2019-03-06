Pets & Animals

Public apology ordered for man sentenced for killing doe, fawn in Tiburon yard

This image from 2017 shows a mother deer and her fawn in a Tiburon yard. A resident shot and killed the deer soon after this photo was taken. A neighbor shared this photo with ABC7 News.

TIBURON, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who shot and killed a mother deer and her fawn on his Tiburon property has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Mark Dickinson will also serve three years' court-supervised probation, pay more than $10,000 in fines, do community service, and give a public apology.

Dickinson was arrested on animal cruelty charges in September of 2017.

Dickinson's attorney said his client did not intend to hurt the animals and just wanted to scare them away.

The doe and fawn Dickonson killed were popular with many of his neighbors, who shared photos of the animals with ABC7 News.

Dickinson pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges on March 1st.
