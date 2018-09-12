<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4201448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City | Social Superstars

Would you ever take styling tips from a dog? Well according to GQ, Bodhi is the best dressed dog in New York City.