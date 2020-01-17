Meet Perfect Pet Ace! He's a strong, active and playful Great Dane mix! He adores playing with squeaky toys and splashing around in the water. Meet Ace at the Alameda Animal Shelter!1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35488323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-0702201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-213310342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377