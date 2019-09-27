Meet Perfect Pet, Pork Chop! This loveable guy is available for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA. Pork Chop weighs 59 pounds, has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all his shots. The silly dog loves socializing and is hoping for a little extra love, and maybe some applesauce.201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265