Meet Perfect Pet, Pork Chop!

In a photo is 7-Year-Old Pit Bull Terrier Mix "Pork Chop".

Meet Perfect Pet, Pork Chop! This loveable guy is available for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA. Pork Chop weighs 59 pounds, has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all his shots. The silly dog loves socializing and is hoping for a little extra love, and maybe some applesauce.

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
