Meet Perfect Pet Reina!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Reina at Marin Humane in Novato!
This five-year-old American Bully is a big chonk of a girl who adores everyone she meets and is not shy to show her people affection.
You can find out more about Reina by visiting Marin Humane's website here:
"If you've been looking for that people loving American Bully dog, look no further than Reina. She seems to love one and all, human and canine. Reina already has some polite greeting manners with people, she wiggles right up and offers a sit. Reina did not jump on any of the people she met at the shelter. We introduced Reina to a small dog who avoided Reina and a young playful female Lab mix. Reina and the Lab mix seemed ready to run, romp and play. Reina offered lots of great canine play body language and can probably have canine friends. We also had Reina meet a large one-year-old neutered male and they had a lovely play session of chase. Reina seems to like other dogs very much and will focus on them and try to get them to play with her. Some dogs will find her overwhelming so careful and slow introductions will pave the way to success with Reina and other dogs. Reina seems to have led a somewhat sheltered life and can get startled or worried about new things, let Reina investigate at her own pace and she will blossom into a fun companion. Training class will be a key part of teaching Reina to be the best canine companion she can be. Make sure to sign up for Family Dog 1 or Bully Breed Basics and Reina will be the star of the class."
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
