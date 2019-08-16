perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Betty

Perfect Pet Betty, available for adoption at the Peninsula Human Society. (Peninsula Humane Society)

Meet Perfect Pet, Betty! This girl may be a little older but she's still very active! She loves playing with toys, eating treats, and getting affection. Meet Betty at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
(707) 433-4377
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702

www.eastbayspca.org
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
