Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Diamond, the extreme snuggle bug

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --This week's Perfect Pet is Diamond!
She's from the East Bay SPCA in Dublin.
Diamond is four-year-old American Pit Bull mix.
She's said to be adventurous, and an extreme snuggle bug.
And, her adoption fee is waived!
If this sounds like your Perfect Pet, call the East Bay SPCA in Dublin at 925-479-9670.
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org