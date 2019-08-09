perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Gucci

Perfect Pet Gucci, available at the San Francisco SPCA. (SF SPCA)

Meet Perfect Pet, Gucci! He's a charmer who has a goofy side that will keep you smiling! Gucci is a good leash walker. He loves his time outdoors and if there is a big ball to play with he is in doggy heaven. It is adorable how much fun he has chasing it around. Gucci likes to approach you at his pace, but he warms up quite quickly and before long he is ready for loads of snuggles. He wants to live in an adults only home, with possibly older children who can understand his body language. Come by and meet this handsome fellow at the San Francisco SPCA!

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
