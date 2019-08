Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Gucci

Meet Perfect Pet, Gucci! He's a charmer who has a goofy side that will keep you smiling! Gucci is a good leash walker. He loves his time outdoors and if there is a big ball to play with he is in doggy heaven. It is adorable how much fun he has chasing it around. Gucci likes to approach you at his pace, but he warms up quite quickly and before long he is ready for loads of snuggles. He wants to live in an adults only home, with possibly older children who can understand his body language. Come by and meet this handsome fellow at the San Francisco SPCA 201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-62658323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-0702901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21331450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70221590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565