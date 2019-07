Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Peaches

Boxer fans, alert, alert! Here's a dog you should see! Peaches is very pleasant to look at in her coat of tan and white. She is a Boxer/American Pit Bull Terrier mix and a Free Spirit. Boxers are loyal and intelligent, and this one is also independent and confident. Sometimes she'll want to make the decisions for the day, but she will listen to your views if you have good treats in hand. She'd love to have new partners in her adventures. Treat her like a trusted pal and you'll have one. Meet pretty Peaches at the Oakland East Bay SPCA 8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-070210342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-62651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565