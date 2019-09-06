perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Poochie

Perfect Pet Poochie, available for adoption at the Humane Society Silicon Valley. (HSSV)

Meet Perfect Pet, Poochie! This "party on paws" has a super goofy and endearing personality. Meet Poochie at the Humane Society Silicon Valley.

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
