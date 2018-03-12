PERFECT PET

Meet this week's Perfect Pet

EMBED </>More Videos

Perfect Pet is a weekly segment on ABC7 News that features pets up for adoption from Bay Area animal shelters. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Meet this week's Perfect Pet, Sigma, a friendly 2-year-old Pointer mix available at the East Bay SPCA.

Sigma came to the Bay Area from Florida, just before Hurricane Irma hit. Sigma loves head scratches, has great manners, is comfortable around strangers, and is a very social girl.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 262-2133
http://www.hssv.org/
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 564-2965
www.eastbayspca.org

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)
http://www.greendogproject.org/
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalalameda countymarin countysan mateo countysanta clara countyperfect petsan francisco countypet adoptionsilicon valleybay arearabbitcatsdogsSPCASan FranciscoNovato
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERFECT PET
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
360 VIDEO: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Kitten adopted after being found in Menlo Park dumpster
Keep animals safe from Fourth of July fireworks, loud sounds
More perfect pet
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News