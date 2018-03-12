Meet this week's Perfect Pet, Sigma, a friendly 2-year-old Pointer mix available at the East Bay SPCA.Sigma came to the Bay Area from Florida, just before Hurricane Irma hit. Sigma loves head scratches, has great manners, is comfortable around strangers, and is a very social girl.171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949(415) 883-4621901 Ames Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621(510) 564-29651590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-856510342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949(415) 883-46211450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548