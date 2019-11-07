Pets & Animals

MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed MNF black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- There is new information about that black cat who stole the show at Monday night's Cowboys-Giants game.

MetLife stadium says it brought in a rescue group, PuppyKittyNYCity, to help with the search for the feline.

So far, humane traps have been placed throughout the stadium.

They added in a statement on Twitter that there are reports out there that the stadium houses and feeds some 300 cats and they say that is "simply not true."

However, the Meadowlands Racetrack has a trap, neuter, and release program in place and currently has 30 barn cats.



The famed black cat was seen dashing on the field forcing a delay of game.

It was eventually directed into the corner of the end zone and into the tunnel but was never found.

RELATED: Black cat runs on football field during Monday Night Football game
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalseast rutherfordmonday night footballanimal rescuecatsdallas cowboysnew york giants
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
San Francisco District Attorney race still too close to call
Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal
Kincade Fire in Sonoma County 100 percent contained
2019 Bay Area Election Results
China sets daily limits on video games for young players
Show More
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
South Bay drivers concerned over massive pothole on highway 101
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose
More TOP STORIES News