missing dog

Mini Australian shepherd stolen from outside grocery store in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Volunteers are searching for a dog named Jackson, who was taken Saturday outside a grocery store in San Francisco's Bernal Heights.

They gathered on Sunday at Pinhole Coffee on Cortland Avenue near Good Life Grocery, where the 5-year-old mini Australian shepherd went missing, to search the area and put up flyers.

The SFPD tweeted a photo of Jackson, asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscobernal heightsanimals in perilmissing doganimal newsdoganimalsdogs stolen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING DOG
Tory Burch's dog home safe after missing in Central Park
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
O.C. missing camper chased by man with knife, family says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raider fans look to 1st Vegas season after devastating Coliseum finale
SF Dungeness crab season begins after delay
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Coliseum
Raiders fall to Jaguars 20-16 in final game at Coliseum
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly tonight, sunny and dry tomorrow
Show More
Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game
Medical convention returning to San Francisco
Madison Bumgarner reaches 5-year, $85M deal with D-backs, sources say
Derek Carr booed as Raiders lose final game in Oakland
Sonoma County considers homeless proposal
More TOP STORIES News