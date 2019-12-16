Mini Australian shepherd stolen from SF's Bernal Heights neighborhood

⚠️ Stolen Dog ⚠️ #SFPD needs your help searching for Jackson! He’s a 5 year old Mini Australian Shepherd that was taken outside of the Good Life Grocery store this morning in the #Ingleside District. Let’s help get him back to his owner #SanFrancisco! pic.twitter.com/hyuLFMP8iw — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 14, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Volunteers are searching for a dog named Jackson, who was taken Saturday outside a grocery store in San Francisco's Bernal Heights.They gathered on Sunday at Pinhole Coffee on Cortland Avenue near Good Life Grocery, where the 5-year-old mini Australian shepherd went missing, to search the area and put up flyers.The SFPD tweeted a photo of Jackson, asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.