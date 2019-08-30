BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A miniature horse and goose are best buddies and spend their days together at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania SPCA.
Both are going to need forever homes, but there is a catch: they have to stay together.
Waffles, a six-year-old miniature horse, and the goose, Hemingway, were both rescued from the same farm.
That's perhaps what bonded the pair and why they seem to have each other's backs.
"When we go and give medicine, and Hemingway would get in the way and say, 'my buddy doesn't want that today," said Linda Reider of the SPCA.
The two are not ready to be adopted just yet.
But once they are, the information will be on the Bucks County SPCA's website.
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News