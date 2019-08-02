Monterey Bay Aquarium to host adult sleepover

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Monterey Bay Aquarium is throwing its first-ever "adult sleepover" to celebrate 35 years and you're invited. "Sweet Dreams are Made of Seaweed" is a sleepover for adults over 21.
The aquarium will have a build-your-own taco dinner, drinks, an 80's themed dance party and more.
You can choose between four exhibits to sleep in.
The event will be held the night of September 14 with all-day admission to the aquarium the next day.
Tickets cost $175 per person.
You can find out more about Monterey Bay Aquarium's sleepovers here.
