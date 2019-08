Monterey Bay Aquarium to host adult sleepover

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Monterey Bay Aquarium is throwing its first-ever "adult sleepover" to celebrate 35 years and you're invited. "Sweet Dreams are Made of Seaweed" is a sleepover for adults over 21.The aquarium will have a build-your-own taco dinner, drinks, an 80's themed dance party and more.You can choose between four exhibits to sleep in.The event will be held the night of September 14 with all-day admission to the aquarium the next day.Tickets cost $175 per person.You can find out more about Monterey Bay Aquarium's sleepovers here