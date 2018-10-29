PETS & ANIMALS

Mountain Lion captured in Pleasanton after hunkering down in bushes for hours

EMBED </>More Videos

A mountain lion was captured Monday night in Pleasanton after it hunkered down for hours in some bushes and after four doses of tranquilizer were administered, police said. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANTON, Calif. --
A mountain lion was captured Monday night in Pleasanton after it hunkered down for hours in some bushes and after four doses of tranquilizer were administered, police said.

As of 8:18 p.m., the 9-to-12-month-old cat had been safely removed from the bushes near Hopyard Road and West Las Positas Boulevard.

Police said the puma appeared to be healthy, which means it can eventually be released back into the wild.

Hopyard Road was closed in both directions because of the mountain lion. As of 9:06 p.m., the road had reopened, a dispatcher said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsmountain lion sightingcalifornia department of fish and wildlifeanimalsanimals in perilanimal newsPleasanton
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Meet Harriet, the singing donkey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Red Flag Warning prompts concern from East Bay fire officials
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
Jewish students in South Bay organize vigil for victims killed in Pittsburgh
3-year-old boy shot in Oakland
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security
Raiders and 49ers employees give back to troops with care packages
Australian couple says it took email from ABC7 News for SFPD to respond to car break-in
Water out of thin air: Malibu couple's device wins $1.5 million
Show More
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Rapper Young Greatness shot and killed in New Orleans
San Francisco considers hiring trash sorters to reduce waste
Leaders from free speech movement rally students at UC Berkeley to vote
Marin County tobacco shops caught in middle of vaping battle
More News