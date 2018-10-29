Mountain Lion captured in Pleasanton after hunkering down in bushes for hours

A mountain lion was captured Monday night in Pleasanton after it hunkered down for hours in some bushes and after four doses of tranquilizer were administered, police said.As of 8:18 p.m., the 9-to-12-month-old cat had been safely removed from the bushes near Hopyard Road and West Las Positas Boulevard.Police said the puma appeared to be healthy, which means it can eventually be released back into the wild.Hopyard Road was closed in both directions because of the mountain lion. As of 9:06 p.m., the road had reopened, a dispatcher said.