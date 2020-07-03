mountain lion sighting

Mountain Lion with tracker hit and killed by car on Hwy 1 in Pacifica, CHP says

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol says a mountain lion was hit and killed by a car Friday morning along state Highway 1 in Pacifica.

The animal was found about 7:30 a.m. on the shoulder of northbound lanes near the Skyline Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP. The vehicle that hit the animal apparently didn't stop.

The big cat was being tracked with a GPS device. State fish and wildlife officials have been notified.

RELATED: Video captures mountain lion wandering though San Francisco's Embarcadero, Russian Hill

Officials have not said if the mountain lion is the same one spotted in San Francisco last month. The animal was captured in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood on June 18 after it was spotted several times wandering the city streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspacificasan franciscomountain lion sightinghighway 1wild animalscalifornia department of fish and wildlifetrafficsan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Wild mountain lion suspected of killing 3 animals at SF Zoo
Mountain lion captured near Oracle Park in SF
Mountain lion spotted in 2 SF neighborhoods
Increase in unusual wildlife sightings across Bay Area, animal rescue expert explains why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Bay Area county dropped from CA watch list
Coronavirus updates: Pacifica, Half Moon Bay beaches closed for holiday weekend
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Muni faces financial crisis due to COVID-19, most bus lines could vanish for years
Show More
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
'Suspicious' 2-alarm fire destroys townhouse in Concord
New rules by Newsom may limit what you can do July 4th weekend
'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: Meet the cast!
Santa Clara Co. salons will soon be allowed to reopen
More TOP STORIES News