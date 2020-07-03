Mountain Lion with tracker hit and killed by car on Hwy 1 in Pacifica, CHP says

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol says a mountain lion was hit and killed by a car Friday morning along state Highway 1 in Pacifica.
The animal was found about 7:30 a.m. on the shoulder of northbound lanes near the Skyline Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP. The vehicle that hit the animal apparently didn't stop.
The big cat was being tracked with a GPS device. State fish and wildlife officials have been notified.
RELATED: Video captures mountain lion wandering though San Francisco's Embarcadero, Russian Hill
Officials have not said if the mountain lion is the same one spotted in San Francisco last month. The animal was captured in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood on June 18 after it was spotted several times wandering the city streets.
