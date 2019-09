EMBED >More News Videos Mountain lion sightings in San Francisco proper are incredibly rare, with more happening in the last week than in the last century.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A mountain lion died after being hit by a car Friday night on Interstate Highway 280 in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.The animal was struck by an unknown vehicle about 10 pm in southbound lanes of the freeway near State Route 92, the CHP said Saturday.Caltrans was planning Saturday morning to remove the mountain lion's body, which had been moved to the side of the freeway.Further details were not released.