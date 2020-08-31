mountain lion sighting

Video shows mountain lion on front steps of Pacifica home

By Justin Mendoza
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion was spotted on the front steps of a home in Pacifica this weekend.

Mike Watkins, 59, of Pacifica said he woke up to an alert on his phone just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He thought it was his son leaving for work.

Later in the day, he scrolled through the footage, and noticed a long tail, then realized it is a cougar.

RELATED: Video captures mountain lion wandering though San Francisco's Embarcadero, Russian Hill

He told ABC7 News, "At first glance, scrolling, I saw an animal. Possibly a cat or raccoon. Then checked again, and saw this long tail," he said. "I noticed it was a lot bigger."

So he posted the video on the Nextdoor app to alert his neighbors.

Watkins has lived in the home for half his life, and has never seen or heard of a mountain lion in the area.

RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

"I have seen deer, raccoons, skunks, coyote, and others" he said. He speculates the wildfires, construction, and less traffic due to COVID-19 are pushing and allowing these animals out of there natural habitat looking for food and adventure.

Watkins said he and his wife just installed the camera a week ago, and has notified police and animal control.
