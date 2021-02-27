Mountain lion spotted in Belmont backyard, police say

The animal was seen about 11:45 p.m. near a house in the 2300 block of Coronet Boulevard, in a residential area off Alameda de las Pulgas and about a mile from Barrett Park.
At about 11:45pm a resident in the 2300 block of Coronet Bl reported a mountain lion in their backyard. Officers saw the mtn lion which looked like a juvenile. The animal did not look sick/injured and left the area. Use the link for mtn lion safety tips 🐯https://t.co/4FEexs3sOS pic.twitter.com/zOCaCFoBUw— Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) February 27, 2021
The mountain lion appeared to be a juvenile and didn't seem sick or injured, police said.
Tips for safety around mountain lions can be found here.