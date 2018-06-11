EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3590138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nope, not a big fish, but a big cat! A California man was taken by surprise when he spotted a mountain lion taking a dip near his boat.

Nope, not a big fish, but a big cat! A California man was taken by surprise when he encountered a mountain lion taking a dip near his boat.The cougar was spotted going for a morning swim in Lake McClure in Mariposa County on June 2.James Horton says he was on the lake for a fishing competition when the mountain lion just went by him. He called it "a once in a lifetime experience."