MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

California man spots mountain lion swimming in Lake McClure

LAKE MCCLURE, Calif. (KGO) --
Nope, not a big fish, but a big cat! A California man was taken by surprise when he encountered a mountain lion taking a dip near his boat.

The cougar was spotted going for a morning swim in Lake McClure in Mariposa County on June 2.

James Horton says he was on the lake for a fishing competition when the mountain lion just went by him. He called it "a once in a lifetime experience."

