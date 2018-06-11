LAKE MCCLURE, Calif. (KGO) --Nope, not a big fish, but a big cat! A California man was taken by surprise when he encountered a mountain lion taking a dip near his boat.
The cougar was spotted going for a morning swim in Lake McClure in Mariposa County on June 2.
James Horton says he was on the lake for a fishing competition when the mountain lion just went by him. He called it "a once in a lifetime experience."
